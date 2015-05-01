Mark Leduc died 22 July 2009 at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto. I don’t know all the circumstances that led to his death, and, as I explained elsewhere, his surviving boyfriend won’t talk. But the most important thing to understand is the press lied about Mark’s death. Every newspaper report – even the one in Xtra , the Toronto gay paper – claimed Mark had been pulled unconscious from “a hotel sauna.” He was never at “a hotel sauna,” whatever that is. He was at the St. Marc Spa, a now-defunct gay bathhouse. According to reports, Mark went into organ failure while in the hospital and died.

Continue reading