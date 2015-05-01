Mark Leduc died 22 July 2009 at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto. I don’t know all the circumstances that led to his death, and, as I explained elsewhere, his surviving boyfriend won’t talk. But the most important thing to understand is the press lied about Mark’s death. Every newspaper report – even the one in Xtra, the Toronto gay paper – claimed Mark had been pulled unconscious from “a hotel sauna.” He was never at “a hotel sauna,” whatever that is. He was at the St. Marc Spa, a now-defunct gay bathhouse. According to reports, Mark went into organ failure while in the hospital and died.
Mark Leduc on ‘Locker Room’
Locker Room was a not-great show on PrideVision, the original name of what is now OutTV, the Canadian gay and lesbian TV channel. Mark made an appearance on the show (roughly 2004), which I happen to have a videotape of.
Three articles of interest about Mark
All from the Toronto Star.
Obituaries
Published obituaries in the wake of Mark’s death said roughly the same things. The two that follow are representative.
Mark comes out, 1994
In the Toronto Sun (1994.09.12).
(I found this article only on 2015.06.03; posted here the next day, despite the datestamp.)
Rick Bébout’s reminiscences about Mark
The late Rick Bébout, a writer for The Body Politic and Xtra, spent years during the early commercial era of the Web writing down his own tales, experiences, and reminiscences about being gay in Toronto. This 1993 posting (copy-edited here) describes a surprise(d) encounter with Mark.